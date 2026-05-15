Maharashtra ITI Admissions For August 2026 Session Begin May 21; Over 1.57 Lakh Seats Available Across 1,004 Institutes | IANS

Mumbai: The admission process for the August 2026 session in government and private Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Maharashtra will begin on May 21, with online application submissions opening the same day. The announcement has brought relief to lakhs of students awaiting the admission schedule. Students will be able to fill in their trade and institute preferences from June 1.

DVET releases official notification, portal admission.dvet.gov.in

The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) officially announced the admission schedule after releasing the admission notification. The entire process will be conducted online through the portal admission.dvet.gov.in.

This year, a total of 1,57,664 seats are available across 1,004 ITIs in the state, including 418 government and 586 private institutes.

Electrician tops with 25,140 seats; Fitter, Welder follow

Among the trades, ‘Electrician’ has the highest number of seats at 25,140, followed by: Fitter – 23,420 seats, Welder – 17,340 seats, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) – 10,824 seats and Mechanic Diesel – 8,064 seats.

Division-wise, Pune has the highest intake with 31,528 seats, followed by Nashik with 30,668 seats and Nagpur with 29,176 seats.

District-wise, Pune district leads with 12,452 seats, followed by Jalgaon with 10,436 seats and Nagpur with 10,096 seats.

The centralized online admission system will allow students to complete the entire process including application submission, fee payment, document verification, and admission confirmation through the official portal.

The application fee structure is as follows:

Open category: Rs 150

Reserved category: Rs 100

Out-of-state students: Rs 300

Non-Resident Indian (NRI) students: Rs 500Mumbai: The admission process for the August 2026 session in government and private Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Maharashtra will begin on May 21, with online application submissions opening the same day. The announcement has brought relief to lakhs of students awaiting the admission schedule. Students will be able to fill in their trade and institute preferences from June 1.

The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) officially announced the admission schedule after releasing the admission notification. The entire process will be conducted online through the portal admission.dvet.gov.in.

This year, a total of 1,57,664 seats are available across 1,004 ITIs in the state, including 418 government and 586 private institutes.

Among the trades, ‘Electrician’ has the highest number of seats at 25,140, followed by: Fitter – 23,420 seats, Welder – 17,340 seats, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) – 10,824 seats and Mechanic Diesel – 8,064 seats.

Division-wise, Pune has the highest intake with 31,528 seats, followed by Nashik with 30,668 seats and Nagpur with 29,176 seats.

District-wise, Pune district leads with 12,452 seats, followed by Jalgaon with 10,436 seats and Nagpur with 10,096 seats.

The centralized online admission system will allow students to complete the entire process including application submission, fee payment, document verification, and admission confirmation through the official portal.

The application fee structure is as follows:

Open category: Rs 150

Reserved category: Rs 100

Out-of-state students: Rs 300

Non-Resident Indian (NRI) students: Rs 500