Maharashtra ITI Admissions 2026: DVET Announces Schedule For Remaining CAP And Institutional Counselling Rounds | AI

Mumbai: The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET), Maharashtra, has announced the schedule for the remaining admission process for government and private Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for the August 2026 session.

Fresh Registration Open Till August 7

Candidates who were unable to submit their applications within the earlier deadline will be allowed to register online and complete the application confirmation process until August 7. The admission process is being conducted through the Centralised Online Admission Process (CAP) for courses offered under the Craftsmen Training Scheme.

The first institutional-level counselling round will be held between August 6 and August 13. A consolidated merit list of registered but unadmitted candidates, along with newly registered applicants, will be published on August 8.

Candidates to Register After Vacancy List

Eligible candidates will be able to register for the counselling round through their admission accounts from August 9 to August 10 after checking the vacancies available in government and private ITIs. The institution-wise merit list and counselling schedule will be made available by August 11.

The counselling process and seat allotment for the first institutional-level round will be conducted on August 12 and August 13. Candidates allotted seats will have to complete the admission process at the respective institutes after verification of their original documents.

Daily Counselling Rounds Scheduled From August 17

The second to seventh institutional-level counselling rounds will be conducted daily from August 17 to August 22. Candidates will have to remain physically present at the concerned ITI to register their attendance. Merit lists will be prepared at the institute level, following which seats will be allotted on the basis of merit, candidate preference, eligibility and the availability of vacancies.

The notification stated that candidates who receive a seat during the institutional counselling rounds must complete their admission on the same day. Seats that remain unconfirmed will be treated as vacant and made available for allotment on the following day.

The DVET has advised candidates to regularly check the official admission portal for updates, as the admission schedule may be revised. Registered candidates will also receive important updates through SMS.

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