Maharashtra ITI Admissions 2026: 78,474 Students Allotted Seats In First Merit List | File Pic

Mumbai: A total of 78,474 students have been allotted seats in the first round of the centralised online admission process for Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Maharashtra for the 2026-27 academic year. The first merit list was released on Thursday, with selected candidates required to confirm their admissions between July 3 and July 7.

According to the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET), 1,70,399 students had applied for admission to government and private ITIs across the state, against 1,57,664 available seats in 1,004 institutes, including 418 government and 586 private ITIs.

Of the total admissions allotted in the first round, 63,289 seats were secured by male candidates, while 15,185 female candidates received admission offers. A total of 1,42,592 boys and 27,807 girls had applied for admission this year.

The data also shows that students with lower academic scores secured admissions in significant numbers. Of the 35,299 applicants who had scored below 50 per cent, as many as 11,118 were allotted seats in the first round. At the other end of the spectrum, all 23 students who scored a perfect 100 per cent received admissions, while 25 of the 40 students who scored above 95 per cent were allotted seats.

Category-wise, the highest number of admissions went to candidates from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, with 22,521 students securing seats. This was followed by 16,112 students from the Scheduled Castes (SC) category and 10,675 students from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

The number of applications and admissions has witnessed a decline compared to last year. In 2025, the first round had received 1,73,673 applications, with 82,416 students securing seats. This year, applications have fallen by 3,274, while the number of allotted seats in the first round has decreased by 3,942.

The Directorate said the option form submission process for the second admission round will begin on July 3. Students who were not allotted seats in the first round or those seeking upgradation to a higher-preference institute or trade will be able to participate in the next round of counselling.