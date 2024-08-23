Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Exam Results Releasing Today, Check Details

Representative image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be declaring the supplementary exam results for Class 10 and Class 12 today. Students who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website—mahresult.nic.in.

The SSC and HSC supplementary exams took place in July. Candidates who were not satisfied with their results had the opportunity to appear in the supplementary exam conducted by the examination board.

To check the MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Results 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website—mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link provided on the website

Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as roll number and mother’s name

Step 4: View and download the results for future reference

The mark sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 will display the marks obtained by students in different subjects. Students should note that the scorecard will be provisional, and hence, they are required to collect the original mark sheet from their schools. The scorecard will contain the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, and marks obtained in different subjects, etc.

The MSBSHSE HSC result was announced on May 21, and the SSC result was announced on May 27. This year, a total of 15,13,909 candidates registered for the Maharashtra HSC exams, and over 16 lakh students from the state appeared for the Maharashtra Class 10 exams.

It was clarified by the officials this year that all necessary measures would be taken for the smooth conduct of the examination. According to the board, all necessary measures were implemented this year to prevent cases of cheating and any kind of malpractices.

Recently, the Maharashtra education department has instructed all state board schools in the state to hold special activities for students from classes 1 to 8 every Saturday from the upcoming academic session to improve students’ mental health and ensure overall development.