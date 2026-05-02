Maharashtra HSC Results Declared Just Days Before NEET 2026; Students And Parents Flag Mental Health Concerns | Representational Image

Mumbai: The declaration of the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results on Saturday has sparked concern among students and parents, as it comes just days ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), one of the country’s most competitive medical entrance examinations.

Parent body president says student representatives requested delay but schedule went ahead

Student groups and parent bodies have flagged the timing, arguing that the back-to-back schedule leaves little room for students to process their results before appearing for a high-stakes exam. “Several student representatives had reached out to the department requesting that the results not be declared today. However, the schedule went ahead as planned,” said Anubha Shrivastav Sahai, president of the India-wide Parents Teachers Association.

While the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had advanced the result declaration this year to streamline the admission process and allow students more preparation time for other exams, the proximity to NEET has raised mental health concerns.

Students get no adequate time to process board outcome before last-minute preparation

“NEET is a career-defining exam that already puts students under immense stress. If a student does not perform well in the board exams, they do not get adequate time to process the outcome before returning to last-minute preparation,” Sahai added.

The Student Islamic Organisation (SIO), Mumbai, also criticised the scheduling. In a statement, the group said, “The back-to-back timing of HSC results and NEET places immense mental pressure on students. At a stage where clarity, confidence and emotional balance are crucial, students are forced to shift instantly from result anxiety to one of the most important examinations of their lives.”

Sahai further pointed to a lack of coordination between central and state examination authorities. “Although some changes have been made over the years, better planning is still needed. Authorities must take more supportive steps for students in the future,” she said.

Echoing similar concerns, SIO urged authorities to adopt a more student-centric approach in scheduling major examinations to reduce avoidable stress.

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