Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Mumbai has lowest pass percentage; results at 1 pm

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 12:16 PM IST
This year, a total of 94.22 percent of students passed the HSC, Class 12 exam. The pass rate decreased by 5.41 percent from the previous year. The overall pass rate for the HSC exam was 99.63 percent last year.

Mumbai has the lowest pass rate with 90.91 percent, followed by Pune with 93.61 percent, according to the HSC Class 12 result 2022 released on Wednesday, June 8.

The HSC Class 12 result 2022 will be available shortly at mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in

Zone Wise Pass Percentage

Konkan: 97.21%

Amravati: 96.34 %

Nashik: 95.03%

Latur: 95.25%

Kolhapur: 95.07%

Pune: 93.61%

Nagpur: 96.52%

Aurangabad: 94.97%

Mumbai: 90.91%

Girls outshine boys in HSC exams, over 34,000 achieve distinction in city
