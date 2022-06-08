Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Declared with 94.22 % pass ; Check out zone-wise results, toppers list

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday declared the HSC results 2022 on https://mahresult.nic.in/ . The scorecard of the results, which came out at 1 PM, can be checked out by students on the official website.

As per Maharashtra State Board, 94.22% of students have passed the exam in Arts, Science and Commerce streams. While Konkan division has recorded the best pass percentage – 97.21%, Mumbai has recorded the lowest pass percentage at 90.91%.

Here’s the zone-wise pass percentage :

Mumbai: 90.91%

Pune: 93.61%

Aurangabad: 94.97%

Nashik: 95.03%

Kolhapur: 95.07%

Latur: 95.25%

Amravati: 96.34 %

Konkan: 97.21%

Nagpur: 96.52%

Here’s how to check the results

Search the official Maharashtra result website, mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra 12th result 2022 link will be visible on the home screens. Clicking on the link will lead to a new web page.

Enter the roll number and your mother’s name in the given space.

Click on the submit button.

The Maharashtra board HSC results 2022 will be visible on the screen.

Check the result, students can take a printout for future reference.

This year, nearly 14,85,191 students have registered themselves for the HSC exams of which 817,188 were male and 6,68,003 were female candidates.

Toppers will be announced soon