Maharashtra Halts Teacher Promotions After Bombay HC Order, Awaits Fresh Government Directions | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Directorate of Primary Education has directed all divisional deputy directors of education and district primary education officers to immediately halt further action on the promotion process for Extension Officers, Centre Heads, Headmasters and Graduate Teachers until further government instructions.

Decision follows Nagpur Bench order of Bombay High Court

The directive follows a July 10 order of the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court in Writ Petition No. 4548 of 2026. In light of the court's ruling, the Directorate has withdrawn its earlier circular dated May 14, 2026, which had instructed authorities to proceed with promotions in the teachers' cadre.

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In a communication issued on Friday, the Directorate stated that no further action should be taken regarding promotions for the four categories of posts until fresh directions are issued by the state government. The order has been communicated to all divisional deputy directors of education and district primary education officers across Maharashtra for immediate compliance.

The latest directive is expected to affect the ongoing promotion process for thousands of eligible teachers and education officials in the state. Officials said the promotion exercise will remain on hold pending further clarity from the government following the High Court's decision.

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