Maharashtra Govt To Introduce Anti-Drug Lessons In School Curriculum, Expand De-Addiction Network | File

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the state government to introduce awareness about the harmful effects of narcotics into the school curriculum for students from Classes VII to X, saying the fight against drug abuse must begin at an early age.



Chairing a high-level meeting on creating a 'Drug-Free Maharashtra' at Sahyadri Guest House, Fadnavis called for a multi-pronged strategy to dismantle the entire narcotics ecosystem, including the production, supply and distribution networks of both natural and synthetic drugs. He said building a drug-free society requires coordinated efforts from government agencies, educational institutions and civil society.



The Chief Minister also instructed officials to establish a statewide network of de-addiction centres in collaboration with NGOs, the Medical Education Department, the Public Health Department and the Anti-Narcotics Cell. He said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation should set up dedicated multidisciplinary de-addiction centres in Mumbai, while major government hospitals across the state should earmark beds for addiction treatment. The objective, he said, is to ensure sustained rehabilitation and prevent recovered addicts from relapsing.



Fadnavis further directed schools and colleges to launch awareness campaigns through principals and headmasters and formulate guidelines to declare their campuses drug-free. Stressing the need for stricter enforcement, he called for the effective implementation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, establishment of fast-track courts for drug-related cases, and specialised training for government prosecutors handling such offences.





The Chief Minister also instructed police to intensify surveillance in identified drug hotspots, trace the entire supply chain by targeting street-level peddlers and take stringent action against everyone involved in the trade. He warned that no person linked to narcotics trafficking would be spared.



To encourage public participation, Fadnavis proposed a reward scheme for citizens whose confidential information leads to major drug seizures. He also announced incentives for police personnel, including advance increments equivalent to three per cent of basic pay for outstanding performance in narcotics cases, eligibility for air travel during investigations where necessary, and a separate awards programme for officers making significant contributions to anti-drug enforcement.



According to official data presented at the meeting, Maharashtra Police seized 5.7 tonnes of mephedrone worth ₹6,550 crore between 2021 and 2025. During the same period, authorities also confiscated 134 kg of heroin worth ₹484.75 crore, 109.7 tonnes of cannabis worth ₹186.44 crore, 759 kg of charas worth ₹14.67 crore, and 134 kg of cocaine worth ₹14.60 crore. In 2025 alone, police registered 17,611 narcotics cases, seized 56,206 kg of various drugs worth ₹1,340 crore, and arrested 15,994 accused, including 72 foreign nationals.

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