Maharashtra Govt Struggles To Accommodate Students From 164 Illegal Mumbai Schools To Civic Institutions | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The state government on Thursday admitted in the Legislative Council that it is facing difficulties in accommodating students from illegal schools in Mumbai into civic-run institutions.

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A total of 164 illegal schools were identified in Mumbai city and its suburbs, of which 145 are English-medium institutions located in Deonar, Mankhurd, Malad, Kandivali, and Kurla. Of these 145 schools, 65 are in Deonar and Mankhurd, 25 in Malad, and 12 each in Kandivali and Kurla, among other areas.

Authorities are facing challenges in accommodating students from these localities as they are densely-populated slums and municipal schools in these areas are already running in two shifts.

School education minister Dadaji Bhuse gave a written reply to questions raised by Shiv Sena members Sachin Ahir and Anil Parab, and BJP member Shrikant Bharatiya.

He added that the number of illegal schools in Mumbai is declining, with 210 such schools identified in 2022-23.