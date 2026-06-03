Maharashtra Govt Plans To Strengthen Biometric Attendance In Junior Colleges To Curb Absenteeism | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is set to strengthen the use of biometric attendance systems in junior colleges as part of efforts to address the growing trend of students opting for integrated coaching programmes for competitive examinations such as JEE and NEET.

Education department officials have expressed concern that a large number of students enrolled in Class 11 and 12 spend most of their time at private coaching centres while remaining absent from regular college lectures. The practice, commonly known as the integrated coaching model, allows students to focus on entrance examination preparation while maintaining enrolment in a junior college.

To ensure greater accountability, the state is considering stricter monitoring of student attendance through biometric systems. Officials believe that digitally recorded attendance will help verify whether students are regularly attending classes and meeting prescribed attendance requirements.

The move is expected to be accompanied by enhanced supervision of colleges to ensure compliance with attendance regulations. Authorities have indicated that institutions failing to maintain proper attendance records or permitting large-scale absenteeism could face action.

Education experts have long debated the impact of the integrated coaching model on classroom learning. "The move only seems like a facade and a move to show that action has been taken against the integrated college model. The education inspectors will have to check physically whether that is being practiced. In addition, this will require a robust digital mechanism to avoid malpractices which the colleges or the state does not have in place," said Shrinivas More, an educationist.

Officials maintain that attendance requirements are intended to ensure a balanced approach between board examination studies and competitive examination preparation.