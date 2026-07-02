Maharashtra Govt Grants Students 6 Months To Submit Caste Validity Certificates After Admission

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: Students seeking admission to engineering, medical and other professional courses in Maharashtra for the 2026-27 academic year will now have six months from the date of admission to submit their caste validity certificates, the state government announced on Thursday.

The decision, announced by Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, aims to provide relief to students facing technical and administrative delays in obtaining caste validity certificates during the ongoing admission process.

According to the minister, admissions of several students belonging to the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have already been confirmed. However, the government observed that many applicants were unable to secure their caste validity certificates in time due to procedural delays.

To prevent eligible students from losing admission opportunities, the state has decided to allow such candidates to submit the required certificate within six months from the date of their application. Students will, however, be required to furnish the certificate within the stipulated period to retain their admission.

Patil cautioned that failure to submit the caste validity certificate within six months would result in cancellation of the student's admission, and the responsibility for the cancellation would rest entirely with the candidate.

He also clarified that the six-month period is being provided as a one-time final opportunity and that no further extension will be granted.

The Government Resolution (GR) regarding the decision has been issued and is available on the Maharashtra government's official website.