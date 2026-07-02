Maharashtra Govt Extends Polytechnic CAP Admission Application Deadline Till July 6 | Representational Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for first-year diploma engineering (Polytechnic) courses to July 6, providing thousands of students with another opportunity to complete the admission process.

Announcing the decision on Thursday, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said the extension was granted in response to requests from students and the encouraging response to this year's admission process.

The original deadline for submitting applications was July 2. According to the Higher and Technical Education Department, 1,61,786 candidates had registered online for admissions across the state till the deadline, of whom 1,32,996 had completed the application process by paying the required fees.

Patil said several students, particularly those from rural and remote areas, were unable to complete their applications on time due to delays in obtaining documents, difficulties in filling online forms, payment-related issues and other technical problems. The extension has been granted to ensure that no eligible student misses out on admission because of procedural delays, he said.

The minister said the state government is committed to implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 while making higher and technical education more student-centric, transparent and accessible. He added that the decision reflects the government's objective of ensuring that deserving students are not denied admission solely because of missed deadlines.

Students have been advised to complete and confirm their applications by July 6. The revised schedule for the CAP rounds, admission rules, list of required documents and online application facility are available on the Directorate of Technical Education's official website.