 Maharashtra govt can take over private schools to protect interests of students: Deepak Kesarkar
PTIUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra School Education minister Deepak Kesarkar | ANI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government can take over private institutions if required to protect the interest of students, state Minister Deepak Kesarkar told the legislative council on Monday.

The school education minister was responding to a query by MLC Kiran Sarnaik of the Amaravati teachers' constituency who sought to know from the government about clearing non-teaching grants to unaided institutions.

"No need to only raise the issues of teachers in the House. The interest of students should also be protected. We can take over private schools if needed. It has been done in Rajasthan," Kesarkar claimed.

Angered by the minister's comments, NCP legislators Eknath Khadse and Vikram Kale raised objection. If the government wants to take over private educational institutions, then it needs to pay them first, Khadse said.

