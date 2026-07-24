Maharashtra Govt Approves Urban Cluster Resource Centre For Panvel, Bringing 272 Schools Under PMC | File Pic (Representative image)

Navi Mumbai: In a significant boost to Panvel Municipal Corporation's (PMC) education administration, the Maharashtra government has approved the establishment of an Urban Cluster Resource Centre, bringing all schools within the civic body's jurisdiction under its direct administrative control for the first time.

The approval, granted by the state's Primary Education Department, will enable the PMC education department to oversee 272 schools in the municipal area, including 51 Zilla Parishad schools, 11 municipal schools and 210 aided and unaided private schools. Around 1.75 lakh students studying in these schools will now come under the direct purview of the civic body's education department.

With the new arrangement, the PMC education department will be responsible for implementing government education schemes, granting recognition to new schools, streamlining admissions and monitoring academic standards. Each school will continue to have its own U-DISE code, while administrative powers related to school management will rest with the municipal education department.

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The proposal for the Urban Cluster Resource Centre was initiated by PMC Additional Commissioner Mangesh Chitale and subsequently pursued by Municipal Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale and Deputy Commissioner Nanasaheb Kamathe with the state government. The state has also sanctioned 16 posts to operationalise the new administrative setup, which will be filled as per the prescribed recruitment process.

Officials said the decision marks a major shift as the city's education administration will no longer function under the Panchayat Samiti framework, allowing the municipal corporation to independently manage school education within its limits.

Deputy Commissioner Nanasaheb Kamathe said that bringing all schools under the civic body's direct control would make the implementation of educational policies more effective. "Parents' grievances can now be addressed at the local level more efficiently, while supervision of schools will improve, ultimately enhancing the quality of education," he said.

The civic administration believes the move will ensure quicker resolution of complaints, better monitoring of schools and more effective implementation of educational initiatives across Panvel's growing urban region.

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