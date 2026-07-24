Union Cabinet Approves Amendments To Public Examinations Act Amid NEET-UG Paper Leak Protests | Canva

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, amid continuing nationwide protests over the NEET examination paper leak.

The proposed amendment Bill is likely to be taken up for consideration and passage in Parliament on Monday (July 27).

The decision comes against the backdrop of sustained protests by students and opposition parties demanding accountability, a comprehensive investigation into the paper leak, and stronger safeguards to protect the integrity of public examinations.

The protests began at Jantar Mantar on June 6 and culminated in the "Sansad Chalo" march on July 20, with demonstrators pressing for systemic reforms in the examination process.

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During the briefing on cabinet decisions, Information and Broadcasting Minsiter Ashwani Vaishnaw was asked several queries about the government's plan for strict actions against paper leaks and move for constituting a fast-track court, but he did not to answer them.

The monsoon session of parliament, which began on July 20, will continue till August 13.

Earlier in the day, representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) met Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh to discuss their demands related to the ongoing agitation.

Following the meeting, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) claimed that the government had sought time till Saturday afternoon to deliberate on their demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

CJP's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka also claimed that the government was positive on their other two demands, which included compensation for suicide victims of the NEET leak and no FIRs against protesting students.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Ranka said the government had asked for time to consider the demand and expressed hope that Pradhan would be removed from office.

"The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the government will remove him soon," Ranka said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister JP Nadda, after meeting with the representatives, said that the government will hold another meeting with the CJP representatives tomorrow after holding internal discussions on the issues that were raised during Friday's meeting.

The Minister said that the CJP has put forward three main demands and five suggestions for examination reforms.

Nadda told reporters, "The meeting went on for almost two hours. They had three main demands and five reform suggestions for exams. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and tell them about the discussion we had among the Government."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)