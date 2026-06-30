Maharashtra Govt Announces Online TET From Next Year, Forms High-Level Committee After Paper Leak Controversy | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday announced in the Legislative Assembly that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted in online mode from next year, marking a major reform in the state's examination system following the recent TET paper leak controversy.

Announcement in Assembly

The announcement was made during a discussion on the alleged leak of the TET 2026 question paper, which forced the government to postpone the examination scheduled for June 28. The government informed the House that a high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary will be constituted to develop the infrastructure and framework required for conducting TET and other competitive examinations through a secure, technology-driven online system from the next academic year.

The move is aimed at strengthening examination security and preventing incidents of paper leaks. The government said the committee will recommend measures to ensure that future examinations are conducted in a transparent, efficient and tamper-proof manner.

Tamper-Proof System Aimed

During the discussion, the government also updated the Assembly on the investigation into the TET paper leak. It said Thane Police had received information about an attempt to sell the question paper before the examination and subsequently arrested three suspects. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case, with investigation teams sent to Bihar, Haryana and Delhi to trace the wider network allegedly involved in the leak.

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The government reiterated that the postponed TET examination will be conducted again under enhanced security measures and that candidates will not be required to pay any additional examination fee for the re-test. Existing applications will remain valid for the rescheduled examination.

The issue dominated proceedings in the Assembly, with the Opposition questioning the government's handling of competitive examinations and demanding accountability over recurring paper leak incidents. The government, however, maintained that strict action would be taken against all those involved and that structural reforms, including the transition to online examinations, would help restore confidence in the examination process.

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