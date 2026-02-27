 Maharashtra Govt Announced Fully-Funded Scholarship To 10 Students At University Of Bristol
Under the programme, up to 10 students will receive a 100% tuition fee waiver for the complete duration of their undergraduate studies, along with additional financial assistance. In a unique public-academic collaboration, selected scholars will also undertake internships at the Chief Minister’s Office, gaining direct exposure to public policy, governance and leadership.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
University of Bristol | X @BristolUni

Mumbai: The University of Bristol signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to introduce a fully funded scholarship programme for 10 meritorious students at its upcoming Mumbai Enterprise Campus at Cignus, Powai. It also includes an internship opportunity at the chief minister's office.

University of Bristol and the Chief Minister’s Office will jointly work with schools across the state to identify deserving candidates.

The initiative aims to widen access to world-class international education for talented students across Maharashtra, particularly those facing significant personal or socio-economic challenges.

article-image

Scheduled to open in August 2026, University expects an intake of up to 250 students across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in data science, economics, finance and immersive arts, with student numbers projected to exceeds 2,500 by year five.

The University of Bristol is a globally renowned research-intensive university, consistently ranked among the top universities in the world (51st in the QS World University Rankings 2026) and a member of the prestigious Russell Group in the UK.

