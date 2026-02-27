CBSE Class 12 Chemistry 2026 Exam Tomorrow: Don’t Miss These Final Revision Tips From An Expert

As the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam approaches tomorrow, many students are now in the most crucial phase of their preparation. To help them revise efficiently and avoid last-minute errors, Ms. Gopa Ghosh, PGT Chemistry at B.K. Birla Public School Kalyan, who has 27 years of teaching experience, shared her expert tips in an exclusive conversation with Free Press Journal.

Subject-Wise Last-Minute Preparation Tips

As the countdown begins, Ms. Gopa Ghosh, who advises students to stay calm, rely on NCERT, plan their answers during the reading time, and approach every question thoughtfully to maximise their score. Ms. Ghosh emphasizes revising NCERT Parts I and II thoroughly, including all in-text questions, examples, and exercise problems.

1. Physical Chemistry

For numericals, she advises a clear step-by-step approach:

Write the given data

Write the correct formula

Putting the data into formula

Solve systematically

Solve the final answer with proper units

She adds that competency-based questions must be revised carefully. In Chemical Kinetics, she suggests practicing the important graphs that frequently appear in the exam.

2. Inorganic Chemistry

For inorganic chemistry, Ms Ghosh said that students should prepare for “What happens when…” questions and analytical questions from the d- and f-block, such as “Explain why…”

She stresses revising the preparation reactions of KMnO₄ and K₂Cr₂O₇.

In Coordination Chemistry, focus on:

Nomenclature

Analyutical Questions

Crystal Field Splitting Theory

Inner-orbital and outer-orbital complexes

3. Organic Chemistry

Ms. Ghosh recommends revising:

“What happens when…” type questions

Completing the followinf reactions

Differentiating between organic compounds

She warns that students often draw incomplete skeletal structures. Full structural formulas must be written.

She also reminds students not to skip balancing both inorganic and organic equations. Maintaining proper sequencing while writing answers is essential for clarity and evaluation.

How to Use the First 15 Minutes

According to Ms. Ghosh, students should use the reading time to plan which questions to attempt first. Tough questions should be attempted later, but answers must still follow the correct sequence and section order.

She advises reading every question calmly, identifying subparts carefully, and understanding exactly what is being asked to avoid unnecessary mistakes.

Common Mistakes Students Make

A frequent error is rushing through the paper. Ms. Ghosh explains, “Students must read the question paper carefully and understand what is asked, how many subparts there are, and answer accordingly.”

She adds that many students still write only skeletal structures in organic chemistry, which should be strictly avoided.

How to Manage Exam Stress

To stay composed, Ms. Ghosh recommends reading the question paper twice before starting. Remaining calm, trusting one’s preparation, and writing neatly with conceptual clarity can greatly boost confidence.

She ends with an encouraging note: "Hard work never fails. I truly believe that sincere reading of the textbook will always help students score well. All the best!”