Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais Chairs Vice-Chancellor Joint Board Meeting, Emphasizes Timely Education And Skill Development

The Vice-Chancellor Joint Board convened on Friday, February 2, 2024, with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais presiding at Raj Bhavan.

The event was graced by Chandrakant Dada Patil, who serves as the Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the Minister of Skill, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department, Dr. Nitin Karir, the Chief Secretary, and Vikas Chandra Rastogi, the Principal Secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department, along with other dignitaries.

When talking about the future of students and the challenges they encounter with exams, Bais stressed the importance of universities finishing the syllabus and releasing exam results promptly.

He stated, "Students should not waste their academic year, and should not face problems in job opportunities. All the universities should complete the syllabus on time and declare the exam results on time."

Bais also adviced colleges to come together and try to make a cluster university.

VC's To Submit Detailed Report

Furthermore, Every Vice-Chancellor will require to send a detailed report on the implementation of the new academic policy in the University and the action taken.

Bais also highlighted the need for quality education and stated, "Countries like Germany, Japan, and Israel have expected skilled manpower from India. Maharashtra should focus on providing skilled manpower and employment generation with more emphasis on business-oriented education."

Bais urged all the Vice-Chancellors to take on the responsibility of ten rural villages and prioritize their social advancement. Governor Shri Bais also called for the college campuses to remain free from drugs.

During the meeting, Minister of Skill Development, Mangal Lodha, announced plans to set up skill centers in all colleges to offer training to students. Additionally, the government is making concerted efforts to secure employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for students, and has committed to offering career counseling services in every college.

Discussion On Diverse Training Programs

The Chief Secretary, Dr. Karir, highlighted the importance of offering diverse training programs in both private and government universities in the state. He emphasized the need for students to acquire multiple languages and skills to be self-reliant and urged universities to provide internships for students.

Dr. Karir also mentioned the state government's commitment to timely distribution of students' scholarship funds and proposed the waiver of GST on university fees in the upcoming GST Council meeting. He stressed the necessity of implementing suitable policies under the National Education Policy and recommended university teachers to dedicate time to staying informed about the NEP online.

Presentation By Principal Secretary of the Higher and Technical Education

Vikas Rastogi, the Principal Secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department, delivered a presentation covering progress and implementation reports, the status of IKS courses, books translated to Marathi, Maha-Swayam, New Credit Courses, challenges faced by Autonomous Colleges, E-Samarth Platform, and the implementation of the National Education Policy. Additionally, the Minister is expected to introduce an Internship Policy from the Department of Higher Technical Education to various Departments of the State Government.