Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Launches India's Campaign For 2027 International Abilympics In Finland At Mumbai Event | AI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Friday launched India's campaign for the 11th International Abilympics to be held in Finland in 2027, with stakeholders from the government, industry and academia pledging to strengthen skill development and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

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The initiative was launched during Sarthak Educational Trust's 18th Foundation Day and Pre-International Assessments for the International Abilympics Finland 2027, organised in collaboration with the National Abilympic Association of India (NAAI) at the World Trade Center in Mumbai.

The event marks the beginning of India's preparations to send its largest-ever contingent to the global Work Skill Olympics for Persons with Disabilities. Competitors will undergo assessments and training across 28 internationally recognised vocational skill categories, including information technology, hospitality, creative arts, crafts and service trades.

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Addressing the gathering, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said India must create an inclusive ecosystem that ensures equal opportunities for persons with disabilities. He noted that while the country's disability census records 2.68 crore persons with disabilities, the actual figure could be higher, with Maharashtra alone accounting for nearly 30 lakh.

"As we move towards Viksit Bharat, we must create an ecosystem that provides equal opportunities and enables every person with disability to realise their full potential. Technology and artificial intelligence must be harnessed with justice, compassion and vision to build an inclusive future for all," the Governor said.

The launch follows India's best-ever performance at the 10th International Abilympics held in Metz, France, where the national team won one gold, two silver and three bronze medals, besides securing a Certificate of Excellence.

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A major attraction at the event was the National Abilympics Skill Exhibition, where 30 national champions demonstrated their expertise in photography, bakery, hospitality, tailoring, painting, design, digital technologies and other vocational trades.

The programme also featured discussions involving representatives from industry, academia and government on inclusive hiring, skill development, artificial intelligence and the future of work. Participants stressed that rapid technological changes require continuous upskilling and stronger collaboration among government agencies, educational institutions and corporates to prepare persons with disabilities for emerging employment opportunities.

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Rajiv Taneja, CSR Head, Honda India Foundation, said future-ready skill development would play a key role in enabling persons with disabilities to participate in emerging sectors such as electric vehicles and renewable energy.

Dr Jitender Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Sarthak Educational Trust and Secretary General of the National Abilympic Association of India, said the organisation aims to send India's biggest-ever contingent to Finland with the support of government, industry and civil society.

During the event, Tata Power Community Development Trust also announced a six-month mentorship programme for selected Abilympics participants, under which Tata Group volunteers and industry experts will provide structured mentoring to prepare them for international competition.

Over the past 18 years, Sarthak Educational Trust said it has directly supported more than one lakh persons with disabilities through education, rehabilitation, skill development and employment initiatives, while reaching over 5.3 million people through advocacy and outreach programmes.

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