'Maharashtra Bans Energy Drink Sale Within 500 Metres Of Schools To Protect Children's Health,' Says FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal | AI

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that the sale of energy drinks such as 'Sting' and other intoxicating substances will be prohibited within a 500-metre radius of schools, as part of measures to safeguard children's health.

FDA Minister Assures Strict Action Under Existing Laws

Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute during Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal said strict action would be taken under existing laws against those found selling harmful food products and caffeine-rich beverages near educational institutions.

"The concerns regarding the sale of 'Sting' energy drink in and around school premises are valid to some extent. If the sale of such energy drinks or any other intoxicating substances is found within 500 metres of a school campus, immediate action will be taken against those responsible," Zirwal said.

Parents, Teachers Urged to Report Violations to FDA

The issue was also raised by MLAs Rahul Kul and Varun Sardesai, who urged the government to impose stricter restrictions on the availability of energy drinks to children. Pachpute also sought to know whether the government would consider prohibiting the sale of such beverages to those below 18 years of age.

Zirwal said instructions have been issued to the concerned authorities to prevent the sale of food items and caffeine-laden beverages considered harmful to children's health in and around school premises. Parents, teachers, headmasters and Zilla Parishads have also been asked to report violations to the FDA, enabling prompt legal action against offenders.

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To strengthen food safety enforcement, the minister said the state currently operates food and drug testing laboratories in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur and Mumbai. New laboratories will be set up in Raigad, Nashik, Yavatmal and Pune, while another 22 laboratories will be established under the public-private partnership (PPP) model to expedite food sample analysis.

Sharing enforcement data, Zirwal said that between April 2025 and May 2026, the FDA analysed 27 samples of Sting energy drink, of which 10 were found compliant with prescribed standards. During April 2025 to March 2026, a total of 115 samples of various energy drinks were tested. Of these, 63 met quality standards, one sample was found substandard, and six were declared misbranded, while analysis of the remaining samples is underway.

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