IIT Bombay Recommends Redesign Of Sanpada Underpass To Save Trees Amid Citizen Protests In Navi Mumbai | AI & File Pic

The proposed Sanpada underpass project is set for a redesign after the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, in its draft technical review submitted to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), recommended significant changes to minimise tree loss while meeting the project's traffic objectives.

Months of Protests by Residents Over Tree Felling

The institute has advised the civic body against proceeding with the original design, instead suggesting a revised engineering plan that balances traffic improvement with environmental conservation. According to the draft report, the project can be executed through a modified roundabout and access arrangement that reduces the footprint within the green belt, thereby limiting the impact on mature roadside trees.

The recommendations come after months of protests by residents and environmental groups over the proposed felling and transplantation of hundreds of trees along the Palm Beach Road stretch. Citizen groups, including Palm Beach Greens and NatConnect Foundation, had organised silent human chains at Sanpada and outside the NMMC headquarters, urging the civic body to redesign the project instead of sacrificing the city's green cover.

Original Design Had Merging and Safety Shortcomings

Following the public campaign, NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde had ordered an independent technical review by IIT Bombay and assured citizens that every effort would be made to minimise tree loss.

The draft report has also identified shortcomings in the original design, including closely spaced merging points and inadequate weaving distances that could affect traffic flow and road safety during peak hours. IIT Bombay has recommended changes to the junction layout and traffic channelisation to improve vehicle movement while reducing the impact on the existing green belt.

Final Tree Loss Figure Awaits Revised Design Approval

The NMMC has now been asked to prepare a fresh AutoCAD-based engineering plan incorporating IIT Bombay's recommendations. The revised proposal must clearly map the impact on existing trees, landscaped areas, stormwater drainage systems and other civic utilities before being resubmitted to the institute for final technical scrutiny.

"The final number of trees that may need to be felled or transplanted will be known only after the revised design is prepared," a civic official said.

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Shrikant Patki of Palm Beach Greens welcomed the recommendations, saying, "We are not opposed to infrastructure development. But it must go hand in hand with environmental protection, and the trees lining the Palm Beach Road walking track must be preserved."

B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, said, "At a time when Navi Mumbai needs to expand its green canopy, the NMMC should strive to prevent the destruction of existing trees while taking sustained steps to increase the city's green cover."

The revised proposal will be sent back to IIT Bombay for final approval before the project can proceed, making a redesign a prerequisite for implementation.

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