 Maharashtra Government Launches Helpline For Free Vocational Higher Education Under NEP
The Maharashtra government will provide free education to daughters of parents earning 8 lakhs or less per year. In order to get the money, qualified girls must link their bank account to their Aadhaar number.

Updated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 10:07 PM IST
Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra state government has made the decision to offer free vocational higher education to females in accordance with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in an effort to boost the percentage of girls enrolled in vocational programs and to give them equitable access to educational opportunities.

This decision aims to provide girls a chance who might not otherwise have the opportunity to pursue higher education because of their family's financial circumstances.

Daughters of parents earning 8 lakhs or less per year are eligible for free degree, certificate, and postgraduate education. According to the session, the authorised scholarship will be credited to the bank account in two stages.

Under this plan, girls' annual education and test expenses have been completely waived. This initiative will benefit all qualified girls who were admitted in the academic year 2024–2025 and earlier, as well as those who are enrolled in various courses at this time. The admission cost paid by students will be reimbursed. In order to get the money, qualified girls must link their bank account to their Aadhaar number.

In addition, the government of higher education has established a help desk and a helpline number to address any issues that students may have when utilising this program. Contact information for this helpline is available at helpdesk.maharashtracet.org, 0796134440, and 07969134441.

This helpline is operational on office days from 9 am to 6 pm. The Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil has appealed the people to use this helpline.

The scheme's website, https://mahadbt.maharashtra.gov, can be used as a platform to apply online. This scheme will be beneficial for female students accepted into authorised professional programs at State Government Colleges, Government Aided Non-Government Colleges, Government Recognised Universities (apart from Private Recognised Universities/Self Aided Universities), Partially Aided (Phase Grant) and Permanent Unaided Colleges/Technical Colleges/Public Universities, and Sub-Centres under Public Universities).

Concerned students will only be able to receive assistance under one of the government's several scholarship programs.

If applicants are facing any issues during the application process for this scheme, the respective college's principal or nodal officer, the divisional joint director's office nodal officer, or the grievance section on the MahaIT portal should be notified. Details on this plan Accessible on all official gov.in websites are the Mahadbt portal at https://mahadbt.maharashtra.gov.in, the Directorate of Higher Education website at https://dhepune.gov.in, the Directorate of Technical Education website at https://www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in, and the Directorate of Arts website at https://doa.maharashtra.

