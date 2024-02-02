Maharashtra-Germany MoU To Provide Skilled Manpower: Students To Receive Training And Support

Representational image |

The Vice-Chancellor Joint Board meeting was chaired on Friday, February 2, 2024, under the chairmanship of Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan.

The meeting was also attended by Chandrakant Dada Patil, the Minister of Higher and Technical Education. He disclosed that the Maharashtra government and Germany are set to sign an official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the near future. This comes as Germany has expressed the requirement for 400,000 skilled and trained workers from Maharashtra.

The Selection Process

Patil also mentioned that the candidates would undergo interviews conducted by German companies for the selection process.

The Maharashtra government plans to facilitate the travel of these students to Germany, where they will receive a minimum of three months of training. Additionally, it will be obligatory to provide financial support for at least three months to students facing challenges or rejection by the relevant company.

Governor Bais Expresses Thoughts

Furthermore, addressing this MoU between the Maharashtra government and Germany, Governor Ramesh Bias said, "Countries like Germany, Japan, Israel have expected skilled manpower from India. Maharashtra should focus on providing skilled manpower and employment generation with more emphasis on business-oriented education."

Emphasizing his point further, he said, "Maharashtra has always been a leader in higher education. Increase inclusion of various colleges, universities in Maharashtra in NIRF ranking also."

The gathering was attended Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the Minister of Skill, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department, Dr. Nitin Karir, the Chief Secretary, and Vikas Chandra Rastogi, the Principal Secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department, among others.