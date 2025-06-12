Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2025 Released At mahafyjcadmissions.in

Official website

Maharashtra FYCJ General merit list 2025: Maharashtra's School Education and Sports Department has officially issued the final general merit list for FYJC admissions 2025 on its official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

According to government estimates, over 20 lakh seats in 9,281 junior colleges are available this year, with students looking for placements in Arts, Science, and Commerce streams across Maharashtra. The high participation rate reflects the size and competitiveness of the FYJC admission cycle.

Admitted students will have from June 27 to July 3 to confirm their places.

Maharashtra FYCJ General merit list 2025: Steps to check the list

Step 1: Go to the official website: mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the FYJC Admissions webpage and click on the 'General Merit List 2025' link.

Step 3: To proceed, please provide your application number and login credentials.

Step 4: View your merit status and download a PDF for future reference.

Step 5: Print a copy for future admissions procedures.

Maharashtra FYCJ General merit list 2025: Important dates

June 8, 2025 – Initial date set for merit list release (later revised).

June 9, 2025 – Grievance redressal window concluded.

June 12 to June 14, 2025 – Zero-round admissions for special category students.

June 17, 2025 – CAP Round 1 merit list to be prepared.

June 26, 2025 – Display of first allotment list for junior colleges.

June 27 to July 3, 2025 – Admitted students must confirm their seats.

Candidates are expected to visit the official website for comprehensive information on Maharashtra FYCJ Class 11 admissions 2025.