Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 3 Registrations Open From July 20, Last Date To Apply Is July 27 | Canva

Mumbai: The Maharashtra School Education Department has announced the schedule for the third regular round of the First-Year Junior College (FYJC) Centralised Admission Process (CAP), with fresh registrations and preference form submissions beginning on July 20. Eligible students will be able to complete the online application process until July 27 through the official admission portal.

Who Can Participate

According to the notification, students who have not yet secured admission, those who did not participate in earlier rounds, and applicants seeking to improve their allotment are eligible to participate in the third round. Candidates must register online and fill in or revise their college preferences within the stipulated deadline.

The department has advised applicants to carefully verify their personal details, reservation claims and document uploads before locking their preference forms. Merit-based seat allotment will be carried out based on the choices submitted by students and the availability of seats in junior colleges.

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Verify Details Before Locking

Students have also been instructed to regularly monitor the official FYJC admission portal for updates regarding the merit list, allotment schedule and reporting dates. Any queries related to the admission process can be addressed through the official helpdesk available on the portal.

The School Education Department has urged students to complete the registration and preference-filling process well before the July 27 deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues and ensure their participation in the ongoing admission cycle.

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