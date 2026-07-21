NCERT Invites Maharashtra Teachers To Submit Innovative Project Proposals With ₹10,000 Seed Grant

National Council of Educational Research and Training | File Photo

Mumbai: Teachers and educators across Maharashtra have been invited to submit innovative project proposals aimed at improving classroom teaching, school management and teacher education under the National Council of Educational Research and Training's (NCERT) flagship programme, *Promoting Innovative Practices and Experiments in Education for Schools and Teacher Education Institutions*.

SCERT Issues Directives

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Maharashtra, has issued directions to all divisional deputy directors of education, District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), municipal education authorities and education officers to widely publicise the initiative among schools and teacher education institutions for the 2026-27 academic year.

Under the programme, teachers, teacher educators and trainee teachers can submit proposals showcasing innovative approaches to teaching, learning, assessment, classroom management or institutional development. Selected projects will receive a seed grant of ₹10,000 from NCERT to support implementation. Project proposals must reach the Principal of the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), NCERT, Bhopal, by July 31, 2026. Proposals may be submitted in Marathi, Hindi or English.

Nationwide Push for Innovation

The initiative is part of NCERT's nationwide effort to encourage educators to develop practical, locally relevant solutions that improve learning outcomes and strengthen teacher education. The programme seeks to create a culture of innovation by recognising teachers who experiment with new pedagogical methods and share successful practices with the wider education community.

NCERT has identified several priority themes aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, including foundational literacy and numeracy, experiential learning, multilingual education, integration of technology, competency-based assessment, inclusive education, Indian Knowledge Systems, environmental education and teacher professional development. However, teachers are free to propose innovations on any aspect of school or teacher education that addresses day-to-day challenges in classrooms or institutions.

Teachers from recognised State Board, CBSE and other recognised schools, including special education institutions, are eligible to participate. Faculty members from DIETs, colleges of teacher education, universities, SCERTs and State Institutes of Education can also submit proposals. NCERT plans to promote 60 innovations nationally, including 40 in school education and 20 in teacher education.

Project proposals will undergo a two-stage evaluation process. Shortlisted proposals from the Regional Institutes of Education will be assessed by NCERT at the national level. Selected participants will implement their projects, after which they will submit a detailed report and present their work at a National Seminar. The final seed funding and certification will be awarded based on the quality of the completed project and its presentation.

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