Maharashtra FYJC Admission Portal Faces Technical Glitches For Second Day, Deadline Extended Till May 25 | Canva

Mumbai: The Maharashtra School Education Department on Thursday started the application process for Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026 under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). However, students and parents faced major inconvenience throughout the day as the official admission portal reportedly suffered technical glitches, making it difficult for applicants to access the website and complete registrations for the second day in a row. Following the complaints, the officials extended the deadline till May 25.

Website slow or inaccessible

Several students complained that the website remained slow or inaccessible for long periods, leading to confusion and delays in filling out the forms. Officials acknowledged the issue and stated that the disruption occurred due to technical problems on the server.

A senior official from the department said that despite the glitches, the CAP Round 1 admission process has process will continue. Authorities assured students that efforts were being made to restore smooth functioning of the portal at the earliest.

Apply on mahafyjcadmissions.in

The FYJC admission process for Class 11 admissions includes applications under both CAP and quota categories. Students can submit their applications online through the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in. The last date to complete the CAP Round 1 and applications is May 25 till 5 pm.

Earlier, the Maharashtra board had announced that the admission process would include three regular rounds, followed by a fourth “Open to All” round and a special fifth round exclusively for girls. Students will also get opportunities to modify and update their college preferences during different admission rounds.

To apply, students need to visit the official website, complete the Part 1 registration form, verify details, upload required documents, and pay the application fee. After registration, applicants will receive an application number and login credentials on their registered mobile number.

Students are advised to keep checking the portal regularly for updates and further announcements regarding the admission schedule.

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