Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2023: Management, in-house minority quota admission schedule released

Mumbai: The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) for six urban areas will start on Thursday (May 8, 2023) with filling seats reserved for the college management, in-house and minority students.

The state Directorate of Education on Sunday released a detailed timetable for zero and first round of the class 11 admissions at the state board junior colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Amravati and Nagpur. While half the seats in minority-run institutes are reserved for students belonging to their respective communities, the junior colleges with attached schools have 10% of their seats set aside for students from their school as the in-house quota. The private junior colleges also get to reserve 5% of seats as management quota.

According to the schedule, the candidates wishing to apply under these quotas are required to apply online at the junior college of their on the portal https://11thadmission.org.in in their account from May 8 to 12. The quota-wise selected lists and waitlists will be released by colleges on May 13. The selected students will have until 6 PM on May 15 to confirm their admissions.

The students who are unable to get a seat in the zero round will get another shot in Round 1, for which the application process will be held between May 16 and 18, with the selected and wait lists to be out on May 19. The selected students need to confirm their admission in this round by May 6 PM on May 22.

The seats left in-house and management quota seats unclaimed during both rounds will be surrendered by the junior colleges for the subsequent regular CAP rounds. However, the unfilled minority seats will be surrendered only after Round 3. The directorate is yet to issue the final schedule for the remaining admission process, though it has announced the second round will be for filling bifocal seats.

Unlike previous years, the state has done away with the first-come-first-serve (FCFS) rounds that allowed students to claim the seats remaining vacant after the regular admission process. With admissions often stretching till November and even December during past years, causing a delay in starting the academic year, the state has set a target to wrap the entire process by August.