Maharashtra Forms Six-Member Panel To Review Private University Rules Amid Concerns Over Quality, Fees And Infrastructure | AI

The Maharashtra government has constituted a six-member committee to review the existing criteria for establishing private universities in the state amid concerns over academic standards, financial viability, infrastructure and fee structures.

Dr Bhushan Patwardhan To Head Committee On University Reforms

The committee, headed by Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, Vice-Chancellor of Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute, Pune, and former Vice-Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), has been asked to examine the existing norms and recommend necessary changes. Dr. Nitin Karmalkar, former vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule university Pune, Deputy or Joint secretary of higher education of state government, Director technical education, Director of art directorate, Director higher education of the state government will also be members of the committee. The panel will submit its report within two months.

The government resolution states that the existing criteria for private universities include requirements relating to land, buildings, laboratories, libraries, digital facilities, hostels, sports infrastructure and accessibility for persons with disabilities. The committee will review whether these requirements need to be modified in line with present-day educational needs.

Academic Standards And Rankings To Be Key Focus Areas

Academic quality will be another major focus. The panel will examine the academic experience and performance of institutions seeking to establish universities, NAAC accreditation, NBA and NIRF rankings, experience in running autonomous colleges and compliance with minimum standards prescribed by regulatory bodies such as the UGC, AICTE, Pharmacy Council of India and Bar Council of India. Faculty-student ratios, faculty qualifications, research publications, patents, innovation, digital education and cyber security will also be reviewed.

The committee will also examine admission procedures, reservation and fee fixation, including whether admission systems are transparent, merit-based and online, as well as mechanisms for grievance redressal and implementation of government reservation policies.

Government Raises Concerns Over Minority Universities And Oversight

The officer of the higher and technical education department said there were also concerns relating to minority universities, particularly over their willingness to accept government regulation and oversight. The committee is expected to examine such issues along with the broader regulatory framework governing private universities.

The panel will review whether amendments are required to the Maharashtra Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2023, and the Maharashtra Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Rules, 2024, in light of the UGC Act, relevant UGC regulations and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Maharashtra May Amend Private University Act And Rules

It will also study recruitment practices for teaching and non-teaching staff, with particular focus on quality, salaries, transparency and equal opportunities, besides taking into account judicial directions concerning private universities.

A senior officer from the Higher and Technical Education Department said the government had followed stringent standards while allowing foreign universities to operate in Maharashtra. “When we allowed foreign universities in the state, we allowed only those universities which were of the best standard and shortlisted by the UGC,” the officer said.

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However, the officer pointed out that some private universities currently do not have a comparable ranking-based criterion for their establishment. According to the officer, a basic requirement for a private university is that it should be fully self-financed. However, the government has come across instances where institutions have land but do not have adequate financial resources to develop and operate a university.

The concerns extend to the fee structure as well. Some private universities are allegedly charging unreasonable fees, with annual fees for even commerce and science courses crossing Rs 1 lakh in some cases, the officer said.

The government’s move is aimed at tightening and updating the framework for private universities so that expansion of higher education is accompanied by adequate financial capacity, infrastructure, academic quality, transparent admissions and protection of students’ interests.

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