Maharashtra Fire Brigade Recruitment: Opportunity For 10th Pass Students

The youngsters of Maharashtra who was kick start their career through national service and public service have a floor open to work with Maharashtra Fire Brigade. Candidates selected through the selection process can work as a firemen or officers in the fire brigade. This was said by Maharashtra Fire Service Academy and Regional Fire Training Center for recruitment.

The training and course required for the fire service is 6 months for firefighter and 1 year for officer. Both of these courses are residential and will be organized to provide opportunities to candidates in public and industrial services.

Students who has passed their 10th grade are also eligible to apply. There is high demand with respect to varied field such as - hospitals, malls and multiplexes.

Eligibility and Criteria:

1. Interested candidates must have a minimum score of 45% in Class 10

2. Special categories such as - SC, ST, OBC, Nomadic Tribes, Special Backward Classes, this qualification is set to 50% marks.

3. Candidates who wish to apply for the officer post must have completed graduation from a recognized university. A minimum of 50% and 45% for open and backward category are required respectively.

4. Age limit - 18 to 23 (Fireman) and 18-25 (Officer) years

5. Height - 165 cm; Weight- 50kg; Chest- 81 cm in general and 86 cm in inflated

Candidate who wish to apply can fill the form through online mode along with original advertisement. A total amount of Rs 500 will be charged for candidates who want to apply for the firefighter post from the open category. Following that. Rs 600 for applying to officer post. Therefore, candidates applying from Rakhi category will have to pay a fee of Rs 400 and 450 respectively.

While submitting the application form, along with the documents submitted while filling the online application form, passport size photograph, all educational certificates, birth certificate, residence certificate, sportsman certificate if applicable and the respect application should be submitted.

