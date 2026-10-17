Maharashtra FDA Suspends 29 Food Licences Including Sophia College Canteen; Cockroaches Found In Fortis Hospital Kitchen

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Mumbai: The Food and Drugs Administration has suspended licenses of 25 food establishments and four edible oil and spice manufacturing units across the state. During inspections of hotels, restaurants, bakeries, canteens, dairies and food establishments across the State, serious violations of food safety and standards were found.

Those who licenses were suspended include Mumbai Bites (Girgaon), Sophia College Canteen, Avenue E-Commerce, Janata Bakery (Jogeshwari), PSN Supply Chain Solutions, Sodexo India Services, and Arihant Aahar (Ghatkopar).

Prominent Establishments Face Action

In the Sodexo kitchen at Fortis Hospital, while food was being prepared for patients, cockroaches, food waste in the drainage, fungus-infested food transport containers and rusted knives were found. At Arihant Aahar (Onyx), an inspection was carried out after a complaint was received regarding the use of unauthorised artificial food colours in sweets. Janata Bakery, Jogeshwari secured only 28 out of 88 marks (32%) in the inspection.

At Manmandir Sweets, Kaju Pada, Borivali (East), sweets were being manufactured at a place other than the address on the Registration Certificate, and fly infestation, unclean utensils, absence of medical certificates of workers and staff residing at the manufacturing premises itself were found; therefore, a notice for closure of business has been issued.

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