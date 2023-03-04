Maharashtra: Father goes to exam hall to hand over chit to son in Jalgaon, beaten up by cops (watch) | Twitter video screengrab

The love of a father towards his children knows no bound, and most of us will agree to this. This love can sometimes make a man do things one cannot or rather should not be doing. In an example of a father's love crossing legal bounds, a video of police beating up a man from Jalgaon, Maharashtra is going viral on social media. The man is reportedly a father who had gone to the exam hall of his son reportedly to hand him out chits so that he could write from it and pass the exam. The state board exams are on in Maharashtra currently.

Upon being caught, the two police officers beat him up with sticks. The video emerged on social media on Saturday. The two police officers are seen beating the man so hard that he falls to the ground. Even after the fall, the officer does not stop beating him.

Watch video here:

Class 12 Maths paper leaked

Meanwhile, on Friday, two pages of the Mathematics paper of the Class 12 Board exam were reportedly leaked on social media in Buldhana district half an hour before the test commenced.

Taking cognizance of the alleged leak in Sindkhed Raja taluka of the district, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) as well as Buldhana Police have initiated a probe. An First Information Report (FIR) of the incident has been registered by the police against unkown persons under sections 5 and 6 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982

However, the board insists that the purported leak wasn't widespread and the students had entered their exam centres for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) paper before the images were out on social media. The test began at 11 am.

Earlier this week, The Pune Zilla Parishad flying squad detected a case of mass copying at Jawahar Vidyalaya and junior college in Kedgaon, Daund. an FIR was against nine teachers at a Pune school who allegedly aided and abetted mass cheating in the physics exam.