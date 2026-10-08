Maharashtra Extends OBC-Like Education Benefits To Maratha Students From 2026-27; COEP Cuts Fees For Eligible SEBC Candidates | AI

Mumbai: In a significant move aimed at removing financial barriers to higher education, the Government of Maharashtra has decided to extend all educational concessions and facilities available to Other Backward Classes (OBC) students to students from the Maratha community starting from the academic year 2026–27.

DTE Issues Instructions

The initiative follows directions issued by Minister for Industries, Investment and Services and Marathi Language, Dr. Uday Samant, to the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE). Pursuant to these instructions, Pramod Naik, Project Director at DTE, issued formal orders enforcing the directive, which stems from a General Administration Department resolution passed on June 5, 2026.

Under the operational framework communicated by the DTE to regional joint directors and autonomous technological universities—including Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, and COEP Technological University, Pune—institutions across the state have begun revising their fee structures for eligible Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) candidates holding a valid Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) certificate.

COEP Revises MTech Fees

As an immediate result, institutions like COEP Technological University have announced drastically reduced admission fees for eligible SEBC students for the 2026–27 academic session. For specialized courses like the M.Tech. in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, eligible SEBC candidates will pay ₹50,014 compared to the Open category fee of ₹3,00,040. Similarly, for general M.Tech. and M.Planning courses, the fee for eligible SEBC candidates has been set at ₹25,994 against ₹1,15,890 for Open category students.

Highlighting the scope of the decision, Minister Dr. Uday Samant stated that the government remains committed to ensuring financial constraints do not disrupt higher education for youth from the Maratha community, adding that the newly enforced orders will benefit a vast number of students across Maharashtra.

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