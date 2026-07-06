Maharashtra Extends Class 11 Special Admission Round Deadline To July 8 Due To Heavy Rain Disruptions Across State | AI

Mumbai: The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has once again extended the deadline for the first special round of the centralised online Class 11 admission process, citing widespread disruption caused by heavy rainfall across Maharashtra. Students allotted seats in the special round can now complete their admission process until 6 pm on July 8, according to the revised schedule announced on Monday.

Schools Closed in Several Districts, Making Verification Difficult

The extension comes after incessant rains led to the closure of schools and junior colleges in several districts, making it difficult for students to visit institutions for document verification and admission confirmation. Authorities said the decision was taken to ensure that no student loses the opportunity to secure admission due to weather-related disruptions.

This year, the Class 11 admission process is being conducted across 9,688 junior colleges in Maharashtra. So far, 14,73,420 students have registered for admissions, of whom 10,08,094 have successfully confirmed their seats.

Mumbai, Pune, Konkan and Other Regions Worst Affected by Rains

Students in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, the Konkan region, and several other parts of the state have been particularly affected by heavy rainfall, with many unable to complete mandatory document verification at their allotted junior colleges.

Students allotted seats in the first special admission round must visit their respective junior colleges with the required documents for verification and pay the prescribed fees to confirm their admissions. The Directorate has also instructed junior colleges to contact allotted students and facilitate the completion of the admission process. Colleges will be required to update each student's admission status—confirmation, rejection, or cancellation—through their official login portal.

Following the conclusion of the admission confirmation period, data processing will be carried out on July 9. The list of vacant seats will be published at 10 am on July 10, after which the schedule for the next admission round will be announced based on the availability of seats.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/