Maharashtra CET Cell Mandates DigiLocker For JEE Main 2026 Scores, Expands MHT-CET Eligibility For Management Courses | AI

Mumbai: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued key guidelines for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for professional and technical courses in Maharashtra, making DigiLocker scorecards mandatory for engineering aspirants applying through JEE Main 2026 scores. The CET Cell has also expanded eligibility for admissions to BBA, BCA, BMS and BBM programmes by allowing candidates who appeared for the MHT-CET 2026 PCM or PCB examinations to apply.

JEE Scorecard Must Be Available in Personal DigiLocker Account

As per the National Testing Agency (NTA) guidelines, JEE Main 2026 scores will be accepted for admissions to BE and BTech programmes under the All India Quota. However, candidates must ensure that their JEE Main scorecard is available in their personal DigiLocker account.

The CET Cell said students must first upload and verify their JEE Main scorecard on DigiLocker before logging into the CAP portal and importing their marks through the DigiLocker integration. Only after completing this process will their JEE Main scores be considered valid for admission.

MHT-CET PCM/PCB Candidates Now Eligible for BBA, BCA, BMS

In another significant change, candidates who appeared for the MHT-CET 2026 PCM or PCB group examinations have now been made eligible to apply for BBA, BCA, BMS and BBM programmes, broadening the pool of eligible applicants.

The CET Cell clarified that the existing reservation policies for Defence personnel and orphan candidates will continue. Admissions under the Defence quota will be governed by Maharashtra government rules and the Ministry of Defence notification dated May 21, 2018, while admissions under the orphan category will be processed in accordance with the resolutions issued by the Women and Child Development Department.

Separate Portals Created for NRI, OCI and Foreign Nationals

Separate admission portals have also been created for candidates applying under the NRI, OCI, PIO, CIWGC and Foreign National categories. The CET Cell stated that admissions for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) candidates will be conducted in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court.

To assist applicants during the admission process, the CET Cell has established Student Facilitation Centres in 26 districts across Maharashtra. Dedicated helpline numbers have been provided on the CAP portals of individual courses, and separate technical and administrative support systems have been put in place to resolve students' queries.

According to the CET Cell, a total of 740,765 seats were available across 50 professional courses in Maharashtra during last year's admission process. Of these, 513,467 seats were filled, while 227,298 remained vacant, resulting in an overall admission rate of 69.31 per cent.

The admission process for the current academic year has now begun. CAP registration has commenced for nine professional courses, with more than three lakh candidates having already registered.

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