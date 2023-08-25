 Maharashtra: Engineers Involved In School Building Repair Warned By Thane Civic Body
Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar has issued show cause notices to engineers and warned of disciplinary action against them, the official said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Engineers Involved In School Building Repair Warned By Thane Civic Body | Representative Photo

Thane: The civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city has warned of action against engineers involved in the repairs of school buildings in the city for slow place of work, an official said on Friday.

As per a release, Rs 15 crore were sanctioned for repairing 34 school buildings, of these, work in only five schools has been completed so far.

The work is being carried out at a slow pace in the some schools, while the repairs have not even begun in 12 such buildings, the release stated. In light of the delay, the civic chief has initiated action against executive engineers involved in the work, it stated. 

