Maharashtra Engineering Admissions Surge By 20,000 As 2.45 Lakh Candidates Confirm For BE, B.Tech 2026-27 | AI

Mumbai: Engineering admissions in Maharashtra have witnessed a significant rise this year, with 2,45,526 candidates successfully completing document verification and confirming their applications for the 2026-27 admission process. These candidates will be eligible to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds for BE and B.Tech programmes.

20,083 More Than Last Year

According to the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, a total of 2,66,024 students registered for engineering admissions before the extended registration deadline ended on July 19. Of these, 2,45,526 candidates completed the verification and confirmation process by July 20. The number of confirmed registrations is 20,083 higher than last year's figure of 2,25,443, indicating increased interest in engineering courses across the state.

The CET Cell will publish the provisional merit list on July 22. Candidates who find discrepancies in the list can submit grievances through their login portal between July 23 and July 25 until 5 pm. The final merit list will be released on July 27, followed by the commencement of the first CAP round on July 28.

Four CAP Rounds Planned

As per the admission schedule, four CAP rounds will be conducted. Candidates can submit and confirm their option forms for CAP Round 1 between July 28 and July 30. The first seat allotment will be announced on August 2, after which students must accept their allotted seats online between August 3 and August 5. They are also required to report to the allotted institute, submit the necessary documents, and pay the admission fee within the same period to confirm their admission.

The option form submission for CAP Round 2 is scheduled from August 7 to August 9, while CAP Round 3 will be held from August 19 to August 21. CAP Round 4 option forms can be submitted between August 29 and August 31. Following the completion of the CAP rounds, institute-level admissions will continue until September 7. The entire engineering admission process for the academic year 2026-27 will conclude on September 15.

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