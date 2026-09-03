Maharashtra Engineering Admissions: 88,048 Students Get Seats In CAP Round 4 | Representational Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Thursday announced the fourth round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for BE and BTech courses for the academic year 2026-27, offering admission opportunities to 88,048 students.

Of these, 8,128 students received an opportunity to secure admission to an engineering college for the first time. Meanwhile, 60,893 students who had opted for betterment after the third round did not receive an upgraded seat and retained the college allotted to them in the previous round.

Fourth round seat allotment details

A total of 2,03,293 seats were available for engineering admissions across the state this year. So far, 1,81,283 students have been allotted seats across the first four rounds, while 93,235 students have completed their admissions during the first three rounds.

Following the fourth-round allotment, 88,048 seats are available for the round, while 22,010 seats remain vacant. These vacant seats, along with seats that remain unfilled after the fourth round, will be made available for the institutional-level admission round.

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Admission confirmation process

Students allotted seats in the fourth round will have to report physically to their respective colleges between September 4 and September 7.

They must submit the required documents and pay the applicable fees to confirm their admission.

The institutional-level admission round will be conducted from September 8 to September 15, according to the CET Cell.

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