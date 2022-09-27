Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde govt doubles scholarship for students from minority communities

Representative pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday doubled the scholarship to Rs 50,000 for students from minority communities who are pursuing higher education. A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet at its meeting here.



In 2011, the scholarship for students from minority communities pursuing higher education was Rs 25,000. In 2018, the amount remained the same, but the cap on the annual income of parents seeking the benefit of the scholarship scheme for their children has increased from Rs 2 lakh to 8 lakh, an official statement said.

The amount has now been raised to Rs 50,000, the statement added. Students from minority communities pursuing education in the fields of arts, science, and commerce till Class 12 will get a scholarship of Rs 5,000, it said.



The hike in the scholarship of minority community students comes a week after the Eknath Shinde-BJP government commissioned a detailed study to assess the social, financial, and educational status of Muslims in 56 cities across six revenue divisions of the state with the help of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

