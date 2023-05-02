Maharashtra: Education minister launches 2 ICT-enabled future skills programs, empowering rural areas

education minister launches 2 ICT-enabled future skills programs |

Sindhudurg: Maharashtra's Education minister, Deepak Kesarkar launched the enablement of ICT ecosystem across the State through Pi Jam Foundation’s innovative models and future skills curriculum.

“Our goal is to empower the upcoming generation with the necessary skills to overcome any challenge that comes their way,” said the minister.

"In a world where there is a significant lack of skilled labor, we have the opportunity to transform India into a nation of skilled workers, we aim to equip these students with the knowledge and expertise they need to be able to represent India and contribute to its growth and development," he further added.

The Maharashtra government has undertaken three major initiatives to advance education in the state inaugurated by Deepak Kesarkar, during his visit to Zilla Parishad School No. 1 in Banda Sawantwadi.

Education minister, Deepak Kesarkar inaugurating the event. |

The Three initiatives:

The first initiative, ‘Pahila Paul’ focuses on empowering mothers of children about to enter class 1 to make sure children continue to learn.

The second initiative in collaboration with Pi Jam, aims to establish a robust computer science ecosystem through teacher capacity building, launching Pi Labs, and empowering students with cutting-edge ICT skills in 16 districts of Maharashtra under the MoU signed with Samagra Shiksha Maharashtra.

Third initiative, ‘Majhi e-Shala’ in collaboration with the Pratham Foundation, strives to bridge the digital divide and provide effective teaching and learning resources like state of the art digital classrooms, particularly in rural areas.

According to the government, the MOU is an effort to augment similar efforts in bringing competitive quality of computer science education to rural schools, so no child is left behind in having an opportunity for an equitable future.

“By training teachers in 16 districts, we aim to empower students with the skills required to excel in the digital age. The innovative approach to teaching computer science will certainly benefit our students and strengthen the education system," said Ranjit Singh Deol, secretary, Education.

Shoaib Dar, the founder of Pi Jam, said, "Through these interventions and training, students and teachers will be empowered to analyze their daily real life problems through the lens of finding technology based solutions using the very concepts they learn in the program. It sensitizes them to real, current issues as well as trains them to think critically to find sustainable solutions."