JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC reserves order in plea challenging 75 percent eligibility criteria | PTI

The Bombay High Court has reserved its order in a PIL challenging eligibility criteria of minimum 75% marks in Class XII for qualifying for JEE exams for admission in IITs, NITs and IIITs.

The High Court will pass the order on Wednesday.

#BombayHighCourt has reserved order in PIL challenging eligibility criteria of minimum 75% marks in Class XII for qualifying for #JEE exams for admission in IITs, NITs and IIITs. HC to pass order on Wednesday. @fpjindia — Urvi Jappi-Mahajani (@UrviJM) May 2, 2023