Maharashtra Education Directors Join Azad Maidan Protest, Seek Withdrawal Of Criminal Cases After Malegaon Teacher Death | AI

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s education directors and other senior officials joined an indefinite sit-in at Azad Maidan on Wednesday, demanding withdrawal of criminal cases registered against officials following a teacher’s death during an administrative inquiry at a school in Malegaon.

Association Raises 10 Demands Before Government

The All Maharashtra Education Service Gazetted Officers’ Association has raised 10 demands, including protection from arrest, reinstatement of suspended officers and resolution of pending posting, transfer and promotion issues.

Primary Education Director Sharad Gosavi and Secondary Education Director Dr Mahesh Palkar are participating in the agitation, alongside chairpersons and secretaries of education boards and officials from divisional deputy directors of education offices.

The protest marks an unusual reversal for senior education officials, whose offices frequently witness demonstrations by teachers seeking redress of their grievances.

Protest Linked To Malegaon Teacher Death Case

The dispute concerns the sudden death of a teacher during an administrative inquiry at a school in Malegaon in Nashik district. On September 9, a criminal case was registered at Malegaon City police station against officials associated with the inquiry, including a block education officer, an extension officer, a cluster head, a divisional deputy director of education and an education officer.

The association maintains that the officials were carrying out government duties and has opposed the criminal action against them.

Earlier Pen-Down Protest Held In September

It had earlier organised a pen-down protest from September 16 to 18. Alleging that its demands had not received adequate attention, the association launched the indefinite sit-in at Azad Maidan on September 28.

The officials have demanded that alleged lapses during the discharge of government duties first be examined through a departmental inquiry under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, instead of direct criminal action. They have also sought a requirement for prior permission from the education department before an officer is arrested.

The association has called for implementation of Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal orders concerning transfers and promotions, including an order on assigning charge of director posts to eligible joint directors.

It has also demanded immediate postings for officers awaiting assignments after transfers or unilateral relieving orders, alongside the reinstatement of suspended officials.

Seeking revocation of suspensions it considers unjustified, the association has urged the government to act in accordance with the Supreme Court’s guidelines and the General Administration Department’s government resolution dated April 22, 2025.

A memorandum detailing the demands has been submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

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