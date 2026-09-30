Global Ambedkarite And Buddhist Groups Question IIT Bombay’s Response To Sahil Wakode Death, Seek Apology And Inquiry Reforms | File Photo

Mumbai: Ambedkarite and Buddhist organisations from across the world have written to IIT Bombay Director Professor Shireesh Kedare, questioning the institute’s response to student Sahil Wakode’s death and demanding a public apology to his family and the Scheduled Caste community.

Groups Seek Withdrawal Of Institute Statement

The organisations, including groups from North America and Europe, have sought withdrawal of the institute’s statement about Wakode’s conduct, restructuring of its internal inquiry committee and a written response to their demands within 15 days. They have also urged institute officials to refrain from commenting on the case until the investigation is completed.

In their letter, the groups alleged that IIT Bombay’s announcement a day after Wakode’s death—that he had used a mobile phone during an examination to upload the question paper to ChatGPT—created a one-sided narrative and fuelled online hostility towards Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

Institute Had Expressed Regret Over Disclosure

While the institute subsequently expressed regret over releasing these details, the organisations maintained that it had not publicly apologised to Wakode’s family or the affected communities.

Questioning the composition of the internal inquiry committee, the signatories demanded that it be headed by a retired judge or an independent person of standing from outside IIT Bombay, with external members forming the majority. They also sought the inclusion of at least two senior SC/ST members and two student representatives from these communities.

Family Lawyers Seek Role In Inquiry

The letter called for Wakode’s family’s lawyers to be allowed to present evidence and question witnesses. It sought publication of the inquiry report within two weeks, including a minute-by-minute account of the events of September 18.

The organisations also questioned how CCTV footage from the examination hall entered public circulation. They demanded preservation of all footage from the examination hall, adjoining corridors, the dean’s office and the hostel, and its handover to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

The institute should publicly explain how footage under its control reached social media and take action against those responsible for circulating it, the letter said.

Call For Independent Complaint Mechanism

To protect students and witnesses, the groups sought a confidential complaint mechanism independent of the existing SC/ST Cell for reporting discrimination and targeting. They also demanded written assurances that students, employees and contractual workers who give statements to the police, commissions or inquiry committee would face no academic, hostel or employment-related consequences.

Read Also CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results Released By CFA Institute; Candidates Can Download Scorecards Online

The letter further called for restructuring the SC/ST Cell to make it more independent and effective, publication of complaint numbers and action taken each semester, and the introduction of caste sensitisation programmes.

Signatories include the Ambedkar Association of North America, Ambedkarite Buddhist Association of Texas, Ambedkarite Buddhist Community of Canada, Ambedkar International Center and branches of the Ambedkar International Mission.

The organisations sought a written response to every demand within 15 days. Copies of the letter have also been sent to the President of India, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, the Maharashtra State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the Union Ministry of Education, the chairperson of IIT Bombay’s Board of Governors and the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/