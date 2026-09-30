CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results Released By CFA Institute; Candidates Can Download Scorecards Online | Representative image

CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results: The CFA level 2 August 2026 results have been released by the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute. The CFA level 2 scorecard is available for download on the official website, cfainstitute.org.

CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results Released At cfainstitute.org; Direct Link Here

The data shows that 45% of applicants are eligible to take the CFA level 2 exam in August 2026.

Candidates can use their login ID and password to view the CFA level 2 results for 2026.

CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results: Important details

CFA Level 2 Examination: August 25–29, 2026

Next Step: Candidates who clear Level 2 can enrol for the CFA Level 3 examination.

CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to cfainstitute.org, the official website of the CFA Institute.

Step 2: Open the results page by going to the CFA Program section.

Step 3: To view the CFA Level 2 result, click the link.

Step 4: Enter your registered CFA account credentials to log in.

Step 5: The screen will display the CFA Level 2 August 2026 result.

Step 6: Save the outcome and download it for later use.

Note: Additionally, candidates can view the results via the email that CFA Institute sent to their registered email address.

CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results: Details mentioned in the result

Result: Provides candidates with their pass/fail status.

Score: Includes the candidate’s overall scale score.

Topic-wise performance: Shows performance across different topics.

MPS: The score report includes the Minimum Passing Score (MPS) for the examination session.

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website.