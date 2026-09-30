CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results Released By CFA Institute; Candidates Can Download Scorecards Online

CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results: The CFA level 2 August 2026 results have been released by the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute. The CFA level 2 scorecard is available for download on the official website, cfainstitute.org.
CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results Released At cfainstitute.org; Direct Link Here
The data shows that 45% of applicants are eligible to take the CFA level 2 exam in August 2026.
Candidates can use their login ID and password to view the CFA level 2 results for 2026.
CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results: Important details
CFA Level 2 Examination: August 25–29, 2026
Next Step: Candidates who clear Level 2 can enrol for the CFA Level 3 examination.
CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results: Steps to check the result
Step 1: Go to cfainstitute.org, the official website of the CFA Institute.
Step 2: Open the results page by going to the CFA Program section.
Step 3: To view the CFA Level 2 result, click the link.
Step 4: Enter your registered CFA account credentials to log in.
Step 5: The screen will display the CFA Level 2 August 2026 result.
Step 6: Save the outcome and download it for later use.
Note: Additionally, candidates can view the results via the email that CFA Institute sent to their registered email address.
CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results: Details mentioned in the result
Result: Provides candidates with their pass/fail status.
Score: Includes the candidate’s overall scale score.
Topic-wise performance: Shows performance across different topics.
MPS: The score report includes the Minimum Passing Score (MPS) for the examination session.
For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website.