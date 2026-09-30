 CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results Released By CFA Institute; Candidates Can Download Scorecards Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCFA Level 2 August 2026 Results Released By CFA Institute; Candidates Can Download Scorecards Online

CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results Released By CFA Institute; Candidates Can Download Scorecards Online

The CFA Institute has released the CFA Level 2 August 2026 results on its official website. Candidates can download scorecards using their registered login credentials. The results include pass/fail status, overall scores, topic-wise performance and Minimum Passing Score details. Around 45% of applicants are eligible, while successful candidates can proceed to enrol for the CFA Level 3 examination

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, September 30, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results Released By CFA Institute; Candidates Can Download Scorecards Online
CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results Released By CFA Institute; Candidates Can Download Scorecards Online | Representative image

CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results: The CFA level 2 August 2026 results have been released by the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute. The CFA level 2 scorecard is available for download on the official website, cfainstitute.org.

CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results Released At cfainstitute.org; Direct Link Here

The data shows that 45% of applicants are eligible to take the CFA level 2 exam in August 2026.

Candidates can use their login ID and password to view the CFA level 2 results for 2026.

CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results: Important details

CFA Level 2 Examination: August 25–29, 2026

Next Step: Candidates who clear Level 2 can enrol for the CFA Level 3 examination.

CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to cfainstitute.org, the official website of the CFA Institute.

Step 2: Open the results page by going to the CFA Program section.

Step 3: To view the CFA Level 2 result, click the link.

Step 4: Enter your registered CFA account credentials to log in.

Step 5: The screen will display the CFA Level 2 August 2026 result.

Step 6: Save the outcome and download it for later use.

Note: Additionally, candidates can view the results via the email that CFA Institute sent to their registered email address.

Read Also
Maharashtra Minister Atul Save Directs Officials To Improve Education, Competitive Exam Preparation...
Maharashtra Minister Atul Save Directs Officials To Improve Education, Competitive Exam Preparation...

CFA Level 2 August 2026 Results: Details mentioned in the result

Result: Provides candidates with their pass/fail status.

Score: Includes the candidate’s overall scale score.

Topic-wise performance: Shows performance across different topics.

MPS: The score report includes the Minimum Passing Score (MPS) for the examination session.

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source