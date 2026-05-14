Maharashtra Education Department Flags Alleged Capitation Fee Collection At City International School | Image: Canva

Mumbai: Parents of students from City International School staged a protest outside the Deputy Director of Education’s office at Charni Road on Thursday, expressing concern over the uncertain future of their children as the school premises remain shut with no administration available to address their grievances.

The Government of Maharashtra has initiated action following complaints alleging that the school collected capitation fees from parents for student admissions and promotions.

The notice refers to complaints submitted by parents. The allegations pertain to the ICSE-affiliated school, which runs classes from Standards 1 to 10 in Oshiwara, Andheri.

“At the time of admission, we paid Rs 40,000 to the school under the head of admission fees, which was essentially a capitation fee,” alleged parent Ali Surve.

In an official communication, Rajesh Kankal, Deputy Director of Divisional Education, Mumbai, directed the education inspector to investigate the matter and take immediate action in accordance with legal provisions.

The education department cited Rule 5 of the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Collection of Capitation Fee) Act, 1987, which allows any person from whom capitation fees or donations are demanded or collected to file a complaint at the concerned police station within 30 days of the incident.

According to the communication, officials have also been instructed to inform affected parents about the legal remedies available under the Act and to ensure that all parties refrain from protests while the matter is being addressed through administrative and legal channels.

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Meanwhile, several students whose final-term fees remain pending have reportedly not received their leaving certificates. “Parents tried to clear their dues, but the school gates are locked and the administrative offices are empty. Admissions to new schools are getting delayed because of pending leaving certificates. Nearly 20 students are affected,” Surve said.

City International School had earlier announced that the current academic year would be its last, following an ongoing dispute with the landlord that led to directions for the school’s closure.

No official response was received from the school.

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