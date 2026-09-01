Maharashtra Colleges Asked To Organise Job Fairs Ahead Of Statewide Rojgar Mahakumbh 2026

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil |

Mumbai: Colleges across Maharashtra should take the lead in organising employment drives and connecting students with industry to create more job opportunities for young people, said Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil.

The state government will organise the 'Rojgar Mahakumbh’ (Employment Mega Fair) across Maharashtra on September 29, 2026, aimed at providing employment opportunities to young men and women based on their educational qualifications, skills and capabilities.

Meeting Held At Mantralaya

Patil made the appeal during a meeting held at Mantralaya on Tuesday to discuss the organisation of the Rojgar Mahakumbh in colleges. Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Higher Education Director Dr Shailendra Devlankar, Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Director Dr Pramod Naik, Maharashtra State Board of Art Education Director Vinod Dandge, Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ravindra Kulkarni and senior officials from the concerned departments were present.

“Students need to acquire employment-oriented skills along with their degree education,” Patil said. He stressed the need for colleges to strengthen coordination with industries, companies and entrepreneurs so that students’ skills can be aligned with industry requirements.

Regular Job Fairs Encouraged

According to Patil, colleges should regularly organise employment fairs, skill-development programmes and career guidance initiatives based on the requirements of industries in their respective regions.

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The Rojgar Mahakumbh is expected to bring multiple companies, industries and employment opportunities together at a single platform, allowing young people to appear for interviews directly. The initiative could help save students’ time while improving their chances of finding employment suited to their skills.

Patil also emphasised the need for educational institutions and industry to work together to ensure that young people have access to employment or self-employment opportunities after completing their education.

He said the Rojgar Mahakumbh could serve as an effective platform for bringing Maharashtra’s youth into the mainstream employment sector and urged more colleges to participate in the initiative and help create new employment opportunities for students.

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