Maharashtra Coaching Classes Blame Schools And Colleges For Paper Leaks, Threaten Protest Over Being Made Scapegoats | file pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra class owners are taking a potshot against schools and colleges blaming them for paper leaks. This allegation was made on Tuesday even as investigations over National eligibility entrance test undergraduate (NEET - UG) is still under runny waters.

Classes Allege Leaks Happen Through Compromised Institutions

In fact the 3000 member strong MCOA, along with the state consortium of coaching teacher and institute (SCCTI) with over 20,000 members have threatened a massive protest at Azad Maidan on May 27 as they claim that the classes are being made the "scapegoat". On May 26, the MCOA, at a press conference stated that coaching classes are often blamed for systemic failures like paper leaks.

"These paper leaks occur through connivance of compromised schools, colleges or government staff. We have been actively exposing paper leaks since 2004. If papers are freely available then students have no reason to enroll in classes," said Santosh Vaskar, Chairman of SCCTI.

Coaching Centres Fear Draft Bill to Regulate Their Operations

In fact the MCOA have gone a step ahead and demanded government action against institutional teachers and professors from schools and colleges who apparently conduct illegal private tuitions at coaching centers.

Sources said that it is a known fact that coaching classes do employ school and college teachers in their classes who are better intune with the curriculum. The government officials in know of the issue said that the classes are worried as the NEET issue has snowballed and draft bill has been formed to regulate coaching classes.

Draft Bill May Mandate Registration and Disclosure of Details

On Tuesday, the MCOA agreed that there has been a substantial fall in the number of admissions for competitive examinations owing to the ongoing issue.

Sources said that under the draft bill, coaching and tuition classes might have to register through a self-declaration process, disclosing details such as ownership, fee range, number of students per batch, student-teacher ratio and details relating to the premises. Coaching centres will be permitted to operate only from authorised premises possessing occupation certificates and approvals from agencies such as the police, fire brigade and local licencing authorities. Inspections, however, will not be permitted unless complaints are received.

"We are in favour of the bill however, we want the government to make us stakeholders and take our suggestions before finalizing the bill," said Narendra Bhambwani , member of MCOA.

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