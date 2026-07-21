Maharashtra CET Cell To Announce MBA/MMS Round 3 Seat Allotment On July 21 As Round 2 Confirmation Closes | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has completed the admission confirmation process for the second round of MBA/MMS admissions, with the deadline ending at 5 pm on July 18. The third round seat allotment results will now be announced at 5 pm on July 21.

Portal Down for 2-3 Hours

The CET Cell informed candidates that there are currently no admission-related activities underway. To facilitate the migration of its online admission portal to new servers, the admission website will remain temporarily unavailable for approximately two to three hours.

Candidates have been advised not to be concerned about the temporary downtime, as it is part of a scheduled server shift. Once the maintenance is completed, the admission portal will resume normal operations.

Applicants awaiting the third round allotment are advised to regularly check the CET Cell admission portal on July 21 for seat allotment results and subsequent admission instructions.

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